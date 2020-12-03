PM Imran, Army chief express deep condolence over demise of Mir Zafarullah Jamali

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed their heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Jamali.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extends condolences and prayers to the bereaved family. The tweet said, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family.”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 2, 2020

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also felt deep grief on the sad demise of Zafarullah Jamali. Media wing of Pakistan military shares the tweet, “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2020

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died of cardiac issues on Wednesday. He was shifted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology Sunday night after complaining of chest pain. He was placed on a ventilator on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He had recovered from COVID-19 in May earlier this year.

He will be buried in his hometown Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan.