PM Imran, Army chief express deep condolence over demise of Mir Zafarullah Jamali
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 3 Dec, 2020
PM Imran, Army chief express deep condolence over demise of Mir Zafarullah Jamali
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed their heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Jamali.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extends condolences and prayers to the bereaved family. The tweet said, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. My condolences and prayers go to his family.”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also felt deep grief on the sad demise of Zafarullah Jamali. Media wing of Pakistan military shares the tweet, “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”.

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died of cardiac issues on Wednesday. He was shifted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology Sunday night after complaining of chest pain. He was placed on a ventilator on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He had recovered from COVID-19 in May earlier this year.

He will be buried in his hometown Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan.

Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76 09:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died of cardiac issues on Wednesday.  Jamali, ...

More From This Category
Turkey confers “Legion of Merit” on Pakistan ...
02:05 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Punjab, KP ban indoor dining to curb Covid-19 ...
01:30 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Pakistan records highest single day spike in ...
01:07 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
PM Imran approves Civil Servants (E&D) Rules-2020
11:51 AM | 3 Dec, 2020
PM Imran, Army chief express deep condolence over ...
11:24 AM | 3 Dec, 2020
Imran Khan is ‘the one and only leader’, says ...
10:46 AM | 3 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards
10:19 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr