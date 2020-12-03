PM Imran approves Civil Servants (E&D) Rules-2020
PM Imran approves Civil Servants (E&D) Rules-2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 under government’s policy of institutional reforms to improve internal accountability and transparency within the bureaucracy.

Under the new rules, the two-tier process will resolve the issue of the decision of disciplinary proceedings at a lower level by awarding minor penalties by the Authorized Officer, without seeking approval of the authority.

To facilitate just decisions of the cases, the opportunity of personal hearing shall now be provided by the Authority or Hearing Officer.

For the first time, plea bargain and voluntary return have been included in the definition of misconduct and such Civil Servants shall now be proceeded against.

