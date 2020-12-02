Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died of cardiac issues on Wednesday.

Jamali, 76, was shifted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology Sunday night after complaining of chest pain. He was placed on ventilator on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He had recovered from COVID-19 in May earlier this year.

He will be buried in his hometown Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan.

A political leader from Balochistan, who born in 1944, served as the 15th prime minister of Pakistan from 2002 until his resignation in 2004.

Starting his political career from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during the 1970s, he later emerged as part of PML-N government.

He served as chief minister of Balochistan for two non-consecutive terms (from June–December 1988 and November 1996 –February 1997).

After the 1999 coup, he joined the PML-Q and became prime minister in 2002. Before 2018 election, Jamali joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Condolences pour in

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sinjarini, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, federal ministers, provincial chief ministers and other politicians have expressed condolence over the sad demise of Jamali.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed heartfelt condonlence on the demise of the seasoned politician. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, said COAS.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2020

Peoples from different walks of life also expressed sadness over the death of the former prime minister.

Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan,

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has died.

One of the finest man, a thorough gentleman & politician, very kind to his people in Dera Murad Jamali. A stalwart from Balochistan, a true patriot is no more.

May his soul rests in peace. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/IR8nb4KOfc — Solo Flyer (@sajidhusynkhosa) December 2, 2020

Sad to hear the passing away of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. May his soul rest in peace and my #condolences with the family pic.twitter.com/AejnyfJf1u — Aftab Khan Sherpao (@AftabSherpao) December 2, 2020

Ina lillah wa'ina ilayhi rajion

I am deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Mir Zafarullah khan Jamali Sb. My deepest condolences to the grieving family.

May his departed soul rest in peace. — Adil Malkani (@adilmalkani10) December 2, 2020