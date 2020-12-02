Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76
Web Desk
09:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died of cardiac issues on Wednesday. 

Jamali, 76, was shifted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology Sunday night after complaining of chest pain. He was placed on ventilator on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. He had recovered from COVID-19 in May earlier this year. 

He will be buried in his hometown Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan. 

A political leader from Balochistan, who born in 1944, served as the 15th prime minister of Pakistan from 2002 until his resignation in 2004.

Starting his political career from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during the 1970s, he later emerged as part of PML-N government. 

He served as chief minister of Balochistan for two non-consecutive terms (from June–December 1988 and November 1996 –February 1997).

After the 1999 coup, he joined the PML-Q and became prime minister in 2002. Before 2018 election, Jamali joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan’s ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali put on ... 06:56 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was placed on ventilator at a hospital in ...

Condolences pour in

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sinjarini, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, federal ministers, provincial chief ministers and other politicians have expressed condolence over the sad demise of Jamali. 

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed heartfelt condonlence on the demise of the seasoned politician. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, said COAS.

Peoples from different walks of life also expressed sadness over the death of the former prime minister. 

More From This Category
Pakistan's Hassan Mairaj declared overall best ...
11:48 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali dies at 76
09:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
PIA cuts fares for domestic flights 
09:44 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Pakistanis to get COVID-19 vaccine free of cost
08:55 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Parole of Shehbaz, Hamza extended for another day
07:40 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Pakistan’s law minister Farogh Naseem contracts ...
07:09 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz nominated Best TV Actress for Lux Style Awards
10:19 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr