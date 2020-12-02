Pakistan's Hassan Mairaj declared overall best foreign national Military Cadet in Australia

11:48 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s cadet has brought pride to the nation by bagging a prestigious title in Australia. 

According to ISPR, Cadet Muhammad Haris Mairaj was declared overall best foreign national Military Cadet at passing out parade held at Royal Military College, Duntroon, Australia on Wednesday. 

“This is a testament to the highest training standards of dedicated & committed Junior leadership of Pak Army,” read the statement of military’s media wing.

Last month, a special memorial service was held at  Australia's RMC to pay tribute to martyred Lieutenant Nasir Hussain, who was graduate of the institution. 

Wreath was laid at RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian and Pakistan Armies, said ISPR in a tweet also carrying a video. 

On September 3, Lt Nasir and two other troops were martyred in an operation in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the troops were providing security to the road construction teams in Ghariom area of North Waziristan when came under an IED attack. The terrorists had planted an IED to target the troops. 

