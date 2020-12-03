Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 December 2020
08:15 AM | 3 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs109,800 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,200 at the opening of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,349 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs100,649 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Karachi
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Quetta
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Attock
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Multan
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,800
|PKR 1,435
