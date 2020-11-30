Pakistan’s ex-PM Zafarullah Jamali put on ventilator after heart attack

RAWALPINDI – Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was placed on ventilator at a hospital in Rawalpindi after his health deteriorated due to cardiac illness.

Jamali was shifted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology last night after complaining of chest pain. He had recovered from COVID-19 in May earlier this year.

Earlier today, reports emerged that the former prime minister has died of heart attack, however, they turned out to be wrong.

President Arif Alvi also shared a tweet expressing condolence over his death. Minutes after, the president deleted the tweet, stating that Jamali is alive and has been placed on ventilator.

"I have deleted the Tweet, based on wrong info with apologies to the family. Mir Zafrullah Jamali is on the ventilator. I talked to Omar Jamali who confirmed this. May Allah grant him immediate recovery," Alvi wrote.

A political leader from Balochistan, who born in 1944, served as the 15th prime minister of Pakistan from 2002 until his resignation in 2004.

Starting his political career from the platform of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during the 1970s, he later emerged as part of PML-N government.

He served as chief minister of Balochistan for two non-consecutive terms (from June–December 1988 and November 1996 –February 1997).

After the 1999 coup, he joined the PML-Q and became prime minister in 2002. Before 2018 election, Jamali joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).