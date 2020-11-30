Biden fractures foot while playing with dog
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog
Share

WASHINGTON – US President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his "mid-foot" while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor says in a statement.

Biden, 78, twisted his ankle on Saturday when he slipped while with Major, one of his two German shepherds.

"Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said Sunday. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Get well soon!"

Biden, who beat Republican Trump in November's election, will become the oldest US president to take office after he's inaugurated on 20 January next year. He is due to receive his first presidential daily briefing on Monday.

Biden’s granddaughter trolls Trump on TikTok 02:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

Since the past week, a lot has been happening, and one of the major surprises the Earth endured was when Joe Biden was ...

More From This Category
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog
07:34 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2020 to ...
04:18 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Karachi man shoots himself while filming Tiktok ...
04:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Woman gives birth to a baby with Covid-19 ...
02:15 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on ...
09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
'Young Imran Khan' in old photo
09:04 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)
06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr