Biden’s granddaughter trolls Trump on TikTok

Since the past week, a lot has been happening, and one of the major surprises the Earth endured was when Joe Biden was announced president-elect last week after a long election process that Trump still refuses to accept.

The news of the former vice president’s win was a breather to many people in America as well globally because people couldn’t just imagine another four years of a Trump lead government. More so, the happiest and most expressive person amongst these happens to be Joe Biden’s granddaughter.

To celebrate Biden’s win, Macy, 18, took it to TikTok and shared a video to express her happiness but also Trump’s loss. Using the music ‘Na Na Hey Hey – Kiss Him Goodbye’ by the Belmonts, Maisy posed in a shirt with Joe’s face and the words reading “the Vice President” underneath. However, Maisy crossed out the name “Vice” with a thick pen and the remaining read, “the President.” The simple caption says: “hey hey hey goodbye, trump.”

Maisy wasn’t the only family member of Biden’s family to express her happiness regarding the news. Naomi, Biden’s eldest daughter, shared an intimate photo of the family on election day.

Lastly, Biden’s family wasn’t the only one to rejoice over the news. The elected Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris also happens to be very popular on both TikTok and Twitter. In regards to the excitement for her aunt, as well as unseating Trump, she simply wrote, “we did it.”

We did it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z4HWJ8tD3B — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 8, 2020

