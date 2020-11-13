'Emily in Paris' renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Bonjour! Emily is set to continue her périple in the City of Lights.

Lily Collins is gearing up for another Parisian affair after Netflix renewed Darren Star’s 'Emily in Paris' .

“Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce @EmilyinParis will be returning for Season 2!” show star Lily Collins wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!”

Season one of the hit series follows Emily (Lily Collins), a young ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, who gets hired at a Parisian marketing agency called Savoir. Living a glamorous life in Paris, Emily works towards finding her footing in France. Mainly shot in Paris, Emily explores new friendships and romances through the series.

And we can't wait to see more of Emily's élégante outfits in the upcoming season.

Given the production conditions because of the pandemic, the popular rom-com is likely return in October 2021.

