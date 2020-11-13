Nigeria set to receive JF-17 fighters from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/ABUJA – The Nigerian air force is set to receive three Chengdu/Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17 fighters, as well as eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from China.

The JF-17 acquisition will see Pakistani pilots and technicians deployed to Nigeria for the first year of operations in the country, according to a post on the air force’s Facebook page.

Nigeria became the first customer for the type outside of Pakistan in January 2018. Myanmar also operates the type.

In addition, Nigeria will receive eight Chinese UAVs. The Facebook post lists them as “unmanned combat aerial vehicles”, suggesting the UAVs will be armed.

The new UAV fleet will comprise two Avic Wing Loong IIs, four China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation CH-4s, and two CH-3s.

The Facebook post cited remarks by air marshal Sadique Abubakar, commander of the Nigerian air force, on a visit to Makurdi air base, where the JF-17s will be based.