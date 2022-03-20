Worshippers took down axe-wielding man who attacked Canadian mosque

TORONTO – Worshippers at a Canadian mosque thwarted the attack of an axe-wielding man who stormed the mosque in another hate-motivated crime.

Reports in international media said another attack occurred in a mosque in Mississauga at 7 AM local time.

The prayer leader of the Dar Al Tawheed Islamic Centre, Ibrahim Hindy, said worshippers heard the noise of a man draining bear spray all over them as they were praying the dawn prayer.

The man attempted to spray everyone and create like a cloud before he attacked them, the Imam said, adding that worshippers shortly overpowered the attacker.

He added that the group of worshippers pinned the assailant down and hold him down until the cops arrived. Meanwhile, no one suffered serious injuries however the bear spray affected worshippers.

Later, the cops apprehended the man responsible for attacking the Mosque in one of the most populous Canadian cities. 

Law enforcers have charged the suspect, Mohammad Moiz Omar, for administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and mischief to religious property.

Meanwhile, Canadian PM Justice Trudeau denounced the attack on social media, calling it incredibly disturbing. “I strongly condemn this violence, which has no place in Canada, and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today,” he wrote on Twitter.

Other officials including the local mayor condemned the attack on Muslim community, calling it totally unacceptable.

