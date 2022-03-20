Five men ‘gang-rape’ six-year-old girl in Faisalabad
Share
LAHORE – Sex crime against women continues unabashed in Pakistan as a six-year-old girl was gang-raped by five men in Faisalabad.
Reports in local media said Sadr police lodged a case on the complaint of the victim’s uncle earlier today. The complainant told the cops that his niece was gang-raped by five accused in Hamayun Town, a locality in country’s third-most-populous city.
The culprits reportedly lured the minor girl and subjected her to sexual assault. The accused men also gave death threats to the victim if she narrated the ordeal with family members.
Meanwhile, local cops booked Ahmad Raza, Nauman, Ali Raza, Faiz, and Abdul Jabbar under sections related to sexual assault and intimidation while further investigations are underway.
A recent report of an NGO shows that nearly 34,000 women suffered different types of offenses last year across the South Asian country.
Karachi man arrested for raping, abducting ... 12:16 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital have arrested a suspect for raping an eight-year-old neighbor in the Steel Town ...
Most of the cases of sexual assault happened in Punjab, whereas cases, such as honor killing of women and burning them, emerged from Sindh and KP.
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- IMF asks Pakistan to explain how it would fund PM Imran's $1.5b ...08:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to girlfriend Merub ...07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Five men ‘gang-rape’ six-year-old girl in Faisalabad07:06 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
-
- Worshippers took down axe-wielding man who attacked Canadian mosque05:54 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
-
- Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer dance moves04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022