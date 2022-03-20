Five men ‘gang-rape’ six-year-old girl in Faisalabad

LAHORE – Sex crime against women continues unabashed in Pakistan as a six-year-old girl was gang-raped by five men in Faisalabad.

Reports in local media said Sadr police lodged a case on the complaint of the victim’s uncle earlier today. The complainant told the cops that his niece was gang-raped by five accused in Hamayun Town, a locality in country’s third-most-populous city.

The culprits reportedly lured the minor girl and subjected her to sexual assault. The accused men also gave death threats to the victim if she narrated the ordeal with family members.

Meanwhile, local cops booked Ahmad Raza, Nauman, Ali Raza, Faiz, and Abdul Jabbar under sections related to sexual assault and intimidation while further investigations are underway.

A recent report of an NGO shows that nearly 34,000 women suffered different types of offenses last year across the South Asian country.

Most of the cases of sexual assault happened in Punjab, whereas cases, such as honor killing of women and burning them, emerged from Sindh and KP.