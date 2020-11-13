Punjab Workers Welfare Board puts future of thousands of students at risk

LAHORE – Industrial workers have appealed to the top provincial administration to save their children’s future that is at stake due to sheer negligence and malpractices in Punjab Workers Welfare Board.

Punjab Workers Welfare Board is a corporate entity under the Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance, 1971. It is led by a Board of Directors comprising representatives of the Government. The Board provides a package for the welfare of industrial workers and providing free education to their children.

However, thousands of students are unable to get admission in educational institutions due to the non-payment by the Board that has defaulted owning to the alleged corruption.

Not only it has put the children’s future at risk, the workers say the board has also failed to pay the dues of those children who are already enrolled at different institutes.

Since it is their hard-earned money provided to the Punjab Workers Welfare Board, the industrial workers have requested the Government of Punjab to look into the issue so that their children could continue their education.