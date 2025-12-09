Who’s really behind Imran Khan’s X Account? PTI Leaders say ‘They Don’t Know’

ISLAMABAD – Controversy continues to swirl around former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan’s social media account, as some posts attributed to him have sparked widespread debate.

In a recent presser, ISPR chief revealed that messages shared from Imran Khan’s X account are being widely circulated through “Indian and Afghan accounts,” raising concerns about misinformation and external influence. Only days ago, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCCIA) questioned Imran Khan in jail about who actually manages his X account. However, the PTI founder declined to provide any answers regarding its operation.

PTI leaders were asked to clarify who is behind the account and whether the posts are coordinated with the PTI chairman or other parliamentary leaders.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan admitted that he has no knowledge of who runs Imran Khan’s X account or where posts originate. He stressed that if he controlled the account or the posts were made with consultation, there would never be such controversial or provocative content. According to him, if he were managing it, the account would be used to promote reconciliation rather than controversy.

Barrister Ali Zafar also confirmed that he does not know who operates the account. “I believe everyone knows who handles Imran Khan’s account, but even our party is unaware of who is actually using it,” he said.

Senator Mishal Yusufzai echoed similar concerns, saying that Imran Khan’s X account has become a headache for many, but no one knows who is managing it. She suggested that perhaps only Imran Khan himself can clarify the situation.

PTI leader Shahid Khattak said he does not want to comment in a way that could further inflame controversy. “Everyone knows who handles Imran Khan’s X account,” he said, refusing to reveal further details.

The ongoing uncertainty around the management of Imran Khan’s X account has left both the public and PTI leaders puzzled, intensifying scrutiny over the controversial posts and their origins.