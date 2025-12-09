‘Treason Case against PTI chief Imran Khan still under review amid strong dissent’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and ex-PM Imran Khan is facing another trouble as Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah hinted at treason case against him.

As tensions continue unabated between Imran Khan, and Army, Sanaullah said authorities are looking at Imran Khan’s statements. He noted that despite assurances ahead of Khan’s latest meeting at Adiala Jail that no political communication would follow, a provocative post surfaced shortly afterward.

Sanaullah also said that strongly-worded press briefing by DG ISPR was not coordinated with the government, describing it as an independent institutional response. He stressed that the government fully endorses the military’s stance.

According to the adviser, security agencies have been monitoring media narratives since the Jaffer Express incident, observing what he described as alignment between Indian, Afghan, and PTI-linked media outlets in messaging against Pakistan. This, he said, has raised concerns of potential “support and coordination.”

Sanaullah accused Imran Khan of blocking all attempts at political reconciliation, claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeatedly offered dialogue but Khan rejected every approach. He argued that Khan has always pursued confrontational politics, even during his time in power.

Drawing comparisons to MQM founder’s downfall, he warned that PTI risks splitting into factions, one loyal to Khan in prison and another functioning politically from outside.

Sanaullah said that criticism crossing “institutional red lines” will not be tolerated, particularly at a time when soldiers are sacrificing their lives in KP and Balochistan. Only democratic behaviour, he said, can secure a political future, while “politics built on hostility and abuse” is unsustainable.

He concluded that reconciliation with Imran Khan was never realistic as he “neither engages in talks himself nor allows his party to do so,” leaving the government with limited options moving forward.