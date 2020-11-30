Samsung internet 13.0 takes your browsing experience to the next level
New privacy and security features give users more control to browse freely with true peace of mind
LAHORE, Pakistan – November 23, 2020 – In order to provide users with the best online experience, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced a new update to Samsung Internet, it's a fast, easy and reliable web browser. Samsung Internet 13.0 introduces a series of new features and enhancements designed to offer users the best and safe browsing experience.
Protecting you from prying eyes
These days, it’s hard to know which website you can trust. To avoid getting unwanted notifications from untrustworthy websites, Samsung Internet 13.0 has a new feature that will issue a warning if a website is attempting to trick users into allowing notifications. And since we know how much privacy means to our users, we also included everything they need to know about Secret Mode, which allows them to automatically clear their browsing history as soon as their tabs are closed, in a new About Secret Mode section. There is also a new Secret Mode icon next to the address bar so that it’s easier to know when it’s switched on.
A better User Experience
We introduced a series of new features and enhancements to make Samsung Internet even more user-friendly:
• Samsung Internet 13.0 brings an expandable app bar into bookmarks, saved pages, history, downloads, ad blocker, add-ins and settings.
• Get more screen space by hiding the status bar
• When watching a video in full screen with Video Assistant, pause it at any time by double-tapping the middle of the screen
• Edit the title of your bookmarks so that they’re easier to search
• You can now use High Contrast mode with Dark Mode on, to make fonts and other components stand out even more
• Fuller visibility over which of your apps are allowed to open Samsung Internet, and can change these permissions at any time
API Expansion for Developers & Web Engine Updates
New Application Programming Interface (API) modules are now available for Samsung Internet 13.0, including WebRequest, Proxy, Cookies, Types, History, Alarms, Privacy, Notifications, Permissions, Idle and Management. Developers can use these APIs to build extensions and contact the Samsung Internet team to validate, approve and add their extension to the Samsung Internet browser. For more details, please visit: https://developer.samsung.com/internet/android/extensions-dev-overview.html
The Samsung Internet browser, which is based on the open-source Chromium project, has also been upgraded the M83 version which offers new security and privacy features and gives users more control over their data.
Global availability of Samsung Internet 13.0
Samsung Internet 13.0 started rolling out across Android smartphones and tablets globally starting in November. If you’re an existing user, you will receive a notification as soon as you go on Samsung Internet telling you a new version is available. All you need to do is select ‘Update’. You can also download the latest version of Samsung on the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store.
