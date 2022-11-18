Twitter shuts offices amid mass resignations after Elon Musk’s ultimatum
In another chaos at microblogging platform Twitter, hundreds of workers have stepped down after an ultimatum given to them by new boss Elon Musk who wants employees to work long hours at high intensity, or leave.
Amid the mass resignations, the company shuts down its offices, as #RIPTwitter, and #TwitterDown, were all trending on the social media giant.
Reports in international media suggest that several engineers and staff members responsible for preventing service outages quit the beleaguered company.
Tesla owner and Twitter new CEO earlier this week sent an email directing employees to expect work high intensity if they wanted to continue. American business magnate had given an ultimatum until 5 pm on Thursday to decide.
In another mail, he directed managers to meet with employees once a week, warning that senior officials could be fired for allowing employees to work remotely.
Meanwhile, the mass resignation is said to be a big problem for the social media company, which fires half the workforce after Musk's takeover.
