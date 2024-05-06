Bill Gates reveals 'right age' for children to use smart phones

Bill Gates is famously strict about his children's technology usage, even though he played a significant role in making that technology ubiquitous.
In a recent interview, the tech magnate revealed that his children weren't permitted to have their own cellphones until they turned 14. "We often establish a cutoff time for screen use, and for them, it helps them maintain a healthy sleep schedule," Gates explained. He further mentioned that cellphones are off-limits at the dinner table but allowed for educational purposes like homework.
Despite his children now being 20, 17, and 14—ages where they could technically have their own phones—Gates maintains a ban on Apple products in the house due to his longstanding rivalry with Apple's founder, Steve Jobs.
While some might find Gates' parenting approach strict, there might be wisdom in delaying smartphone ownership for children.
According to a 2016 report titled "Kids & Tech: The Evolution of Today's Digital Natives," the average age for a child's first smartphone is now 10.3 years old. Experts predict this age may decrease further as parents tire of handing over their phones to their kids.
James P. Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, enforces a similar rule in his household, providing phones to his children only when they enter high school and demonstrate responsibility. He emphasizes that maturity level matters more than age.
PBS Parents offers a checklist for parents considering giving their child their first phone, including considerations about the child's independence, responsibility, and understanding of limits and consequences.
