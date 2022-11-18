UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution on right to self-determination

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday approved a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination of peoples subjected to occupation.

The resolution termed self-determination a vital condition for observance of human rights and reaffirmed the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to colonial, foreign, and alien occupation.

A report of the country's state broadcaster said the resolution, co-sponsored by 72 nations, was adopted without a vote in the 193-member Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian, and cultural issues.

It aimed to highlight the plights of people struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

It is expected to come up for General Assembly’s endorsement next month, per reports.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram while presenting the draft mentioned that there are still situations where the masses are being systematically denied their right to self-determination and are obliged to struggle for its realization.

Ambassador Munir Akram told the state-owned news agency that upholding the right to self-determination for people subjected to foreign occupation is a ray of hope for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.