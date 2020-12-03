Imran Khan was once ‘the one and only leader’ for Maryam Nawaz
ISLAMABAD – PML-N Vice President and daughter of ex-premier, Maryam Nawaz, who lashes out at Prime Minister Imran Khan frequently for the downfall of her family’s rule in the country, once called him “a great cricketer” and “the one and only great leader in Pakistan”.
Yes, you heard it right. In 2012 Maryam shared a tweet, “Yes, he is a great cricketer & an even better commentator!” great leader only one in Pakistan... he is Imran khan."
Yes, he is a great cricketer & an even better commentator! "@ktk_ahmad: @leoawi great leader only one in Pakistan... he is imran khan."— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 21, 2012
Netizens dig out old tweets of Maryam Nawaz, who seems to be Imran Khan's supporter at that time, as she had publicly tweeted.
Maryam following her father’s rhetoric has often lambasted PM Imran as she called him a puppet and selected leader, got herself landed in hot waters as many social media users lashed out at her for setting double standards.
As her old tweet resurfaced, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PM Imran Khan fans are targeting Maryam Nawaz for the tweet - calling her a ‘hypocrite’.
