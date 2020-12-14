This dance video of PM Imran’s friends will leave you in fits
Web Desk
11:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
This dance video of PM Imran’s friends will leave you in fits
Share

LAHORE – A dance video of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close friends has surfaced online and it will have you in fits of laughter. 

In the viral video, Khan’s spokesman on Trade and Investment for the UK and Europe regions Sahibzada Jahangir, Aneel Mussarat, a close friend of the prime minister and property tycoon in the UK, and another person can been seen showing their dance moves. 

