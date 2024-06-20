Search

VideosViral

WATCH: Truck transporting soft drinks looted in Faisalabad after crash

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 20 Jun, 2024
WATCH: Truck transporting soft drinks looted in Faisalabad after crash

A delivery truck of a known beverage company crashed after jumping signal and it led to a mass looting frenzy by people of Faisalabad.

The freakish activity was caught on camera and is now widely shared on social platforms, showing a frantic crowd, including women, looting bottles from truck.

Reports shared online suggest that crash occurred near Chak No. 203 Rab Chhota Manwala, and the driver, left the truck after incident to avoid public outrage. Local residents then rushed to the spot, and get their hands on looted cartons of soft drinks.

Some witnesses on the scene recorded looting on his mobile phone and uploaded the video to social media, sparking different reactions.

People expressed shock over the incident while some users also raised questions at double standards of society amid boycott of these products.

Govt's chicken distribution ceremony turns into looting frenzy in Balochistan's Dukki (VIDEO)

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:31 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

WATCH: Truck transporting soft drinks looted in Faisalabad after crash

10:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2024

Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on ...

10:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

AJK wildlife authorities launch search for bodies of leopard cubs ...

11:28 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

From Hania Aamir to Ayeza Khan, Here’s how Pakistani stars are ...

10:01 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

WATCH: Rain in Makkah bring respite from intense heat wave during ...

07:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Malkoo offloaded from London-bound flight 'for singing pro-Imran Khan ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:34 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results Update

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Baht THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: