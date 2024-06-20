WATCH: Truck transporting soft drinks looted in Faisalabad after crash

A delivery truck of a known beverage company crashed after jumping signal and it led to a mass looting frenzy by people of Faisalabad.

The freakish activity was caught on camera and is now widely shared on social platforms, showing a frantic crowd, including women, looting bottles from truck.

Reports shared online suggest that crash occurred near Chak No. 203 Rab Chhota Manwala, and the driver, left the truck after incident to avoid public outrage. Local residents then rushed to the spot, and get their hands on looted cartons of soft drinks.

Some witnesses on the scene recorded looting on his mobile phone and uploaded the video to social media, sparking different reactions.

People expressed shock over the incident while some users also raised questions at double standards of society amid boycott of these products.