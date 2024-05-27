Govt's chicken distribution ceremony turns into looting frenzy in Balochistan's Dukki (VIDEO)

QUETTA – The chicken distribution under PM Khushhali Scheme saw chaotic moments as residents of Dukki looted thousands of chickens in broad daylight.
The looting frenzy occurred as officials failed to control the charged members during distribution of chickens to the public.
A video of the event also surfaced online, showing inflation weary people attacking each other and looting thousands of chickens.
To disperse the crowd, Levies Force also resorted to aerial firing.
This is not the first such incident as during Ramadan, citizens in Lahore and other region looted Nigehban scheme ration bags from trucks.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
