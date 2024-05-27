Govt's chicken distribution ceremony turns into looting frenzy in Balochistan's Dukki (VIDEO)

QUETTA – The chicken distribution under PM Khushhali Scheme saw chaotic moments as residents of Dukki looted thousands of chickens in broad daylight.

The looting frenzy occurred as officials failed to control the charged members during distribution of chickens to the public.

A video of the event also surfaced online, showing inflation weary people attacking each other and looting thousands of chickens.

To disperse the crowd, Levies Force also resorted to aerial firing.

This is not the first such incident as during Ramadan, citizens in Lahore and other region looted Nigehban scheme ration bags from trucks.