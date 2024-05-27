Massive fire erupts at Girls High School in Haripur

HARIPUR – A massive fire erupted at Girls High School in Haripur after a short-circuit on Monday.

Rescue personnel told media that 500 female students were present when the fire started, and the inferno quickly spread throughout the building.

School furniture, computers and other equipments, other than documents, were damaged during the fire.

Rescue 1122, along with local assistance, safely evacuated the students from the burning building. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the cooling process is underway.

