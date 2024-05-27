Massive fire erupts at Girls High School in Haripur

HARIPUR – A massive fire erupted at Girls High School in Haripur after a short-circuit on Monday.
Rescue personnel told media that 500 female students were present when the fire started, and the inferno quickly spread throughout the building.
School furniture, computers and other equipments, other than documents, were damaged during the fire.
Rescue 1122, along with local assistance, safely evacuated the students from the burning building. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the cooling process is underway.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
