What will be the new petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

ISLAMABAD – The petrol and diesel prices are expected to come down from June 1 amid changes in the international oil prices and import premiums.
Petrol price is expected to be lowered by Rs4.50 per litre for the first half of June 2024 while high-speed diesel (HSD) price will be slashed by Rs4 per litre.
The relief is expected as global oil markets saw a decline in prices in recent times.
The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE plunged by $0.48 to trade at $83, while the price of Light crude oil on the NYMEX move down by $0.58 and currently hovers around $79.22.
If implemented, the reduction will provide relief to Pakistani citizens who have been dealing with high inflation, as elevated fuel prices significantly impact commuting costs.
The official announcement of the new prices is scheduled for midnight on May 31, 2024, with the new rates taking effect from June 1, 2024.
In second half of May 2024, petrol was being sold at Rs273.93 per litre, while high-octane petrol is priced at around Rs300.88 per litre.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
