What will be the new petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?

11:19 AM | 27 May, 2024
What will be the new petrol price in Pakistan from June 1?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The petrol and diesel prices are expected to come down from June 1 amid changes in the international oil prices and import premiums.

Petrol price is expected to be lowered by Rs4.50 per litre for the first half of June 2024 while high-speed diesel (HSD) price will be slashed by Rs4 per litre.

The relief is expected as global oil markets saw a decline in prices in recent times.

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE plunged by $0.48 to trade at $83, while the price of Light crude oil on the NYMEX move down by $0.58 and currently hovers around $79.22.

If implemented, the reduction will provide relief to Pakistani citizens who have been dealing with high inflation, as elevated fuel prices significantly impact commuting costs.

The official announcement of the new prices is scheduled for midnight on May 31, 2024, with the new rates taking effect from June 1, 2024.

In second half of May 2024, petrol was being sold at Rs273.93 per litre, while high-octane petrol is priced at around Rs300.88 per litre.

Petrol price decreased by Rs15.39 per litre, diesel by Rs7.88

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

