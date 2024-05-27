Toyota Corolla Altis Latest Price Update in Pakistan - May 2024

Toyota Corolla Altis remains one of top-selling models from Japanese automaker. Known for its comfort, sleek design, and robust build and performance, the Altis series has become a household name in auto market.

Corolla's fuel efficiency makes it a cost-effective option for both daily commutes and long journeys. The car retains its value well in the used car market, making it a smart investment for those who plan to sell their vehicle after some time.

Corolla saw several upgrades in Pakistan, as Indus Motor Company Limited is currently selling 11th generation of this vehicle.

Toyota Corolla Altis 2024 Price in Pakistan

Model Price Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 PKR 5,969,000 Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 PKR 6,889,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Int. PKR 7,509,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Int. PKR 7,549,000

Corolla Altis Specs