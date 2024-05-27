Toyota Corolla Altis Latest Price Update in Pakistan - May 2024

Toyota Corolla Altis remains one of top-selling models from Japanese automaker. Known for its comfort, sleek design, and robust build and performance, the Altis series has become a household name in auto market.
Corolla's fuel efficiency makes it a cost-effective option for both daily commutes and long journeys. The car retains its value well in the used car market, making it a smart investment for those who plan to sell their vehicle after some time.
Corolla saw several upgrades in Pakistan, as Indus Motor Company Limited is currently selling 11th generation of this vehicle.
|Model
|Price
|Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6
|PKR 5,969,000
|Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8
|PKR 6,889,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Int.
|PKR 7,509,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Int.
|PKR 7,549,000
|Specification
|Value
|Price
|PKR 59.7 - 75.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|4540 x 1760 x 1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|0 - 175 mm
|Displacement
|1598 - 1800 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic & Manual
|Horse Power
|120 - 138 hp
|Torque
|154 - 174 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 - 470 L
|Kerb Weight
|1210 - 1320 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|8 - 16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 - Persons
|Top Speed
|180 - 240 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|195/65/R15
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
