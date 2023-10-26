Pakistani cosmetics to be on display at Dubai’s Beautyworld 2023 fair 

ISLAMABAD – Several Pakistani companies are set to participate in the 27th edition of Beautyworld 2023, which is scheduled to kick start next week at the Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The mega event, which is being organised by Messe Frankfurt, will be held from October 30 to November 1 and it would be attended by more than 1,700 exhibitors from across the world.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will establish a dedicated pavilion while some companies will be attending it as direct exhibitors to showcase their products.

Companies from China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries will participate in the event and exhibit their products ranging from perfumes and cosmetics to personal care items.

“Importers of beauty products as well as salon and spa owners will attend the show to look at new products and attend master classes in various beauty techniques,” TDAP said in a statement earlier this week.

Bonanza Satrangi, Face Fresh, Faiza Beauty Cream, Golden Pearl Cosmetics, Mohammad Hashim Tajir Surma and Soneri Care are taking part in the event as direct exhibitors. Others will attend the even under TDAP.

Pakistani participants said the exhibition would provide them an opportunity to interact with the foreign buyers, particularly those who have not been visiting Pakistan due to security fears or other concerns.

An official of a Pakistani firm told the media that efforts are being made to increase the exports from Pakistan.