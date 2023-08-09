Pakistan set to introduce Digital Prize Bonds with Rs4million prize money

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has decided to roll out Rs1,000 prize bonds under the Digital Prize Bonds initiative.

In the first phase, Rs1,000 prize bonds will be introduced and denominations of 500, 1,000, 5,000, and 10,000 would be introduced in the next phase.

The Rs1,000 digital bonds will have prize money of Rs4 million and will be in the form of scripless bonds.

Media reports suggest that National Savings will issue digital prize bonds, in another bond to make the process paper-free, and buyers can have accessibility through "Digital Prize Bond Gateway," an online platform that can be accessed through a dedicated application.

Draws of Digital Prize Bond will occur on a quarterly basis or as indicated by the Finance Division.

National Savings will declare the draw schedule at the start of each calendar year, with the results published in the official Gazette.

Prize money for Digital Bonds