Shocking! Karachi man booked for raping, assaulting step-daughter for years

KARACHI – Another disgraceful incident surfaced in the country’s largest city Karachi, where a case has been registered against a man who allegedly raped his stepdaughter for years.

Media reports suggest that the victim, a teenage girl who hailed from Zaman Town, told cops that her stepfather has been raping her for years.

She mentioned escaping home due to a heinous crime, while a case has been lodged against the culprit at Zaman Town police station. The victim also revealed that his stepfather forced her mother into prostitution.

Following the registration of the case, police parties start conducting raids but the culprit is still at large.

Sexual crimes against women are one of the evils that marred Pakistan and are a matter of concern, but despite the legislation and awareness, there is no drop in new cases.

