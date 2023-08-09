Islamic scholar, YouTuber Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza escapes another 'murder attempt'

JHELUM – Religious scholar and internet sensation Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has escaped another attack, from what he described as an attempt on his life.

Media reports suggest that a security guard deployed at Mirza’s Research Academy foiled an attempt on the life of outspoken commentator, who often remained at odds with scholar of other schools of thought.

The attacker identified as Ali Hassan, who hailed from Gujrat, armed with a sharp weapon, shoved the guard, in a desperate attempt to barge into the Research Academy’s premises.

The attacker was however out powered by the guards and other members of the academy.

Later, the attacker revealed his nefarious plan to assassinate the controversial scholar.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Earlier in 2017, Mirza survived the first assassination attempt, and the second attack comes in 2021 when an armed man attacked Mirza while taking a picture with him. The self-acclaimed Islamic scholar escaped with minor injuries.