Search

PakistanViral

Islamic scholar, YouTuber Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza escapes another 'murder attempt'

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2023
Islamic scholar, YouTuber Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza escapes another 'murder attempt'
Source: File Photo

JHELUM – Religious scholar and internet sensation Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has escaped another attack, from what he described as an attempt on his life.

Media reports suggest that a security guard deployed at Mirza’s Research Academy foiled an attempt on the life of outspoken commentator, who often remained at odds with scholar of other schools of thought.

The attacker identified as Ali Hassan, who hailed from Gujrat, armed with a sharp weapon, shoved the guard, in a desperate attempt to barge into the Research Academy’s premises.

The attacker was however out powered by the guards and other members of the academy.

Later, the attacker revealed his nefarious plan to assassinate the controversial scholar.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Earlier in 2017, Mirza survived the first assassination attempt, and the second attack comes in 2021 when an armed man attacked Mirza while taking a picture with him. The self-acclaimed Islamic scholar escaped with minor injuries.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza speaks about security after assassination bid

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

#ShutUpSikanderBakht: Twitterati sees red over Muhammad Rizwan criticism

07:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Another shock to public as ECC approves nearly Rs5 per unit hike in K-Electric tariff

01:02 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Maya Ali raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

02:51 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

WATCH — Shahnawaz Dahani's singing skills give competition to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

12:11 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

No safe place for women in Karachi as another incident of sexual assault occurred in broad daylight

11:49 AM | 2 Aug, 2023

Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali's wife shares some memories of her husband on first anniversary of Lasbela copter crash

09:27 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan, India lock horns in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

12:08 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

Forex

Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.

During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.

The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 9, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: