Haval prices decreased up to Rs400,000 (Check Latest Rates Here)

Another car manufacturer in Pakistan has cut the prices of various variants after increasing the prices multiple times in recent months.

Following in the footsteps of Kia Lucky Motors, Toyota Pakistan, Honda Atlas and MG Motors, Sazgar Engineering have dropped the price of their SUVs in Pakistan, which are known as "Haval H6" and "Jolion."

After the increase in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, the company has decided to decrease the car prices for its customers.

Here is the updated ex-factory price list for all Haval variants as of October 27, 2023.