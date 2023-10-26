Sami Khan cheers Pakistan cricket team on despite defeats in ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan's World Cup aspirations teeter on the brink as they face South Africa in a critical match set for Friday, October 27, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pakistan finds itself in a precarious position after suffering three consecutive defeats, leaving them with four points after five matches. In stark contrast, South Africa comfortably occupies the second spot in the standings, boasting a strong tally of eight points from their five matches.

Pakistan's recent struggles have cast a shadow over their performance, with Babar Azam and his squad unable to secure victories, including a challenging match against Afghanistan.

On the flip side, South Africa has been on the rampage, displaying the prowess of a well-coordinated and dominant team.

The official PCB account provided a sneak peek into their rigorous training session leading up to the impending match.

Additionally, Lollywood actor Sami Khan, expressing his support, took to his Instagram story to rally behind the team, exclaiming, "C'mon, boys, let's seize the moment. Let's make Pakistan proud, Inshallah."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-26/sami-khan-cheers-on-pakistani-cricket-team-amid-training-in-chennai-for-ongoing-world-cup-1698329084-9731.jpeg