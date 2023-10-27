Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today