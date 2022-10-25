Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 October 2022
Web Desk
08:28 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,160 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,940.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Karachi PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Islamabad PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Peshawar PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Quetta PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Sialkot PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Attock PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Gujranwala PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Jehlum PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Multan PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Bahawalpur PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Gujrat PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Nawabshah PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Chakwal PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Hyderabad PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Nowshehra PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Sargodha PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Faisalabad PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585
Mirpur PKR 136,300 PKR 1,585

