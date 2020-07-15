ECC meets to discuss economic affairs today
01:31 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meets in Islamabad today (Wednesday).
According to media details, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh will preside over the meeting.
The meeting will discuss overall economic affairs of the country.
