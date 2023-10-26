In an electrifying revelation that sent waves of excitement through the devoted fan base, Imran Abbas, the adored actor, chose to share some exhilarating news through his official Instagram page.

Accompanied by a captivating series of photos that depicted Imran Abbas and his co-star, the enchanting Sadia Khan, immersed in the natural splendor of their surroundings, this dynamic pair, celebrated within the realms of Pakistani drama, ignited a fervour of enthusiasm among their dedicated fans.

Within the confines of his Instagram post, Abbas joyously proclaimed, "Here we’re coming back again…soon, very soon. @imranabbas.official @sadiakhanofficial #pakistanidrama".

The anticipation of their impending on-screen reunion sent reverberations of excitement pulsating through the hearts of their unwavering and devoted followers.

Fans have been vocal about their longing to witness the duo's enchanting chemistry in the upcoming season 4 of the cherished drama series, "Khuda Aur Mohabbatein."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-26/rekindling-on-screen-once-again-imran-abbas-and-sadia-khan-reunite-after-a-long-hiatus-1698327876-1751.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-26/rekindling-on-screen-once-again-imran-abbas-and-sadia-khan-reunite-after-a-long-hiatus-1698327878-7328.jpeg

On the work front, Sadia was last seen in Maryam Periera. On the other hand, Abbas' Punjabi flick is scheduled for release on 23rd February 2024. The rom-com boasts a stellar cast featuring Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles.