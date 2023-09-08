Search

Lifestyle

Ansha and Shaheen Afridi's barat and walima dates surface online

Web Desk 11:14 AM | 8 Sep, 2023
Ansha and Shaheen Afridi's barat and walima dates surface online
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Wedding bells have rung for Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second eldest daughter of ‘Boom Boom’ Shahid Afridi as their barat and walima dates have emerged on social media.

The wedding festivities of the couple, whose nikkah ceremony was held in February this year, are expected to begin soon after the culmination of the Asia Cup 2023.

The final of the regional event will be played on September 17 in Sri Lanka and there are strong chances for Pakistan to qualify for the final round.

A sports journalist, taking to social media platform X, claimed that sources had told him that the barat event of Shaheen Afridi will be held in Karachi on September 19, two days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup.

He added that the walima ceremony will be held at a private hotel in Islamabad on September 21. Several media reports have also endorsed the claim.  

The fast bowler got engaged to Ansha two years ago.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah pics, video surface online

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:22 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

'Laapataa Ladies' – Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite for quirky ...

02:19 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

FIA removes defamatory content against Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan ...

12:16 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Mawra Hocane wear green and white to support Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

09:08 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

From flirt to forever: Hira Mani reflects on her romantic choices and ...

09:33 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

When are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha getting married?

06:35 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Nora Fatehi and Remo D'Souza break Guinness World Record

Advertisement

Latest

12:26 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

MDCAT test 2023 again delayed in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 8 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 8, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304 307
Euro EUR 328.7 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.15 387
U.A.E Dirham AED 86.5 87
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.2 82
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.84 824.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 229 231
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.42 182.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 344.14 346.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,250 PKR 2,648
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,648
Islamabad PKR 207,300 PKR 2,648
Peshawar PKR 207,350 PKR 2,648
Quetta PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sialkot PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Attock PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujranwala PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Jehlum PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Multan PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Bahawalpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujrat PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nawabshah PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Chakwal PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Hyderabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nowshehra PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sargodha PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Faisalabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Mirpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: