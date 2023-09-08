Ansha and Shaheen Afridi's barat and walima dates surface online

KARACHI – Wedding bells have rung for Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second eldest daughter of ‘Boom Boom’ Shahid Afridi as their barat and walima dates have emerged on social media.

The wedding festivities of the couple, whose nikkah ceremony was held in February this year, are expected to begin soon after the culmination of the Asia Cup 2023.

The final of the regional event will be played on September 17 in Sri Lanka and there are strong chances for Pakistan to qualify for the final round.

A sports journalist, taking to social media platform X, claimed that sources had told him that the barat event of Shaheen Afridi will be held in Karachi on September 19, two days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup.

Fakhta Told me that national team's star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will tie the knot after the Asia Cup. Shaheen Afridi's barat ceremony will be held on September 19 in Karachi and Walima ceremony will be held in a private hotel of Islamabad on 21st sep

Gud luck… — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) September 7, 2023

He added that the walima ceremony will be held at a private hotel in Islamabad on September 21. Several media reports have also endorsed the claim.

The fast bowler got engaged to Ansha two years ago.