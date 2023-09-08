ISLAMABAD – The MDCAT examination 2023 will be held on September 10 across Pakistan, and there will be no separate test for students affected by flood.

The health ministry took U-turn on the earlier announcement about a delay in the exam. In a new statement, health ministry said 'It is further clarified that the MDCAT examination is going to be convened nationwide on the already decided date ie 10 [of] September [Sunday], 2023,'

In previous announemnt, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) said Federal Minister for Health has taken sympathetic view to the plight of the students who intend to appear in the MDCAT Examination going to be convened on 10 Sep 2023 ( Sunday ), and it has been decided that separate MDCAT Exam shall be convened for the students of Flood Affected Areas and any other valid reason in the Country after consultation with Provincial Governments.

Important Announcement pic.twitter.com/GyEsabGA5l — Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (@pmc_org) September 8, 2023

Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan also announced a delay in holding of National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for the students of the affected regions.

Taking to social media platform X, the minister wrote: “In the best interests of Aspirant medics we would delay the MDCT exams for a reasonable time so they get more prepared.

“We care for you and would wish a reciprocation from all students. Health ministry will go extra miles for the relief of all Pakistanis,” he concluded.

Note: This is an updated version of MDCAT exam announcement, made by the Health Ministry on Saturday