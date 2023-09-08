Search

Nepra increases hydropower tariff by Rs1.11 per unit

02:22 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs1.11 per unit increase in tariff for hydropower electricity.

The new price of hydropower’s unit has been increased to Rs4.96 from previous Rs3.85 for period of 2022-23.

The regulatory authority also ordered the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) to conduct the capacity status of WAPDA hydropower stations.

It directed that the capacity status should be conducted separately and the report of all the stations should be submitted to Nepra.

The increase in the hydropower tariff comes as people in different cities of Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity after receiving massive bills.

Angry people not only torched the people, but also demanded the government to withdraw additional taxes on the electricity bills. Amid the protest, the caretaker setup is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek relief for the masses.

Electricity bills: Relief for power consumers using up to 200 units from late surcharge

