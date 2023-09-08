Nepra increases hydropower tariff by Rs1.11 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs1.11 per unit increase in tariff for hydropower electricity.
The new price of hydropower’s unit has been increased to Rs4.96 from previous Rs3.85 for period of 2022-23.
The regulatory authority also ordered the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) to conduct the capacity status of WAPDA hydropower stations.
It directed that the capacity status should be conducted separately and the report of all the stations should be submitted to Nepra.
The increase in the hydropower tariff comes as people in different cities of Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity after receiving massive bills.
Angry people not only torched the people, but also demanded the government to withdraw additional taxes on the electricity bills. Amid the protest, the caretaker setup is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek relief for the masses.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304
|307
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,250
|PKR 2,648
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,648
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,300
|PKR 2,648
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,350
|PKR 2,648
|Quetta
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Attock
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Multan
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
