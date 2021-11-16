Leopards Courier Services wins Daraz 3PL Award for the 6th time

Leopards Courier Services has been working tirelessly in Pakistan for a long time now. The largest one-day sale in Pakistan, the 11.11 sale went live on multiple brands and e-commerce websites. With this hype in online sales, ">Leopards was on the front lines delivering all the packages to their destined customers.

You must have come across the biggest online 11.11 sales. Many e-commerce companies gave out massive discounts leading to a huge online customer base. This meant there were hundreds and thousands of orders daily, and it is very important for them to provide quick and efficient deliveries to match their customers’ demands. If you are an online shopper, you would understand how important it is to have a reliable courier service to get your orders delivered on time. For this, Leopards Courier services were seen always on the go, delivering orders straight at the customers’ door.

Leopards has achieved and created a huge name for itself as a reliable and efficient courier service. With consecutive six 3PL Awards in the last 10 months alone, Leopards Courier Services has proved to be the best 3PL Delivery Partner in Pakistan. It made a Hat-Trick with the Daraz 3PL Partner awards. With this, we can easily say that they proved themselves to be the best and most reliable in the local market. Also, with 98% Timely Deliveries and less than 5% COD Returns parcels returns it has marked itself as the most efficient and quickest COD delivery service in the country.

Leopards have warehouses, staff, technology, and a fleet to fulfill all the demands of the e-commerce industry in Pakistan. They have delivered more than 10 million+ COD in 2020-21. It had 20,000+ COD Account Opened in a short time to help small and medium-sized businesses to grow. It reached over 14,000 locations delivering COD parcels at the customers’ door. It has over 4000 delivery vehicles, becoming the largest COD network in Pakistan. Not to forget the international cargoes and deliveries Leopards had been providing for its valued customers. It took over 1.8 million hours of flight time in their own Boeing 737 cargo plane to speed up the COD parcels deliveries throughout Pakistan.

What more do you need? Leopards provide live tracking, special discounts, and the biggest number of timely deliveries. In these peak times of online sales and e-commerce businesses evolving Leopards has proven itself to be the biggest heavyweight to handle COD deliveries. The above stats prove how well Leopards is equipped to handle loads of deliveries and beat all its competitors.