Pakistan likely to hike electricity price by Rs3.15 per unit
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has received a petition seeking an increase of Rs3.15 per unit in electricity price on account of variations in the fuel charges in March 2022.
The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sent the application which will be heard by Nepra on April 27. If the hike is approved, it will put burden of Rs30 billion on public.
CPA said in its petition that total 10 billion units were produced in March with total cost stands at Rs94 billion.
CPPA informed the regulatory body that per unit price of electricity produced from thermal oil in March recorded at Rs22.52 while the per unit cost of electricity generated using LNG was Rs14.36.
The decision will not affect the K-Electric consumers, the power regulatory said.
