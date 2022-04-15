Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.83 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved an increase of Rs4.83 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for February 2022.

All consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers and K-Electric consumers, will pay the FCA with the bill for April 2022.

The Rs4.83 increase will put a burden of around Rs38 billion on consumers, including GST.

The said fuel adjustment shall be shown separately in the electricity bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of Feb 2022 by the XWDISCOs.