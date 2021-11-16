Hira Mani gets trolled for singing at concert (VIDEO)
Share
The Dobol star Hira Mani is a gorgeous addition to Pakistan’s entertainment vicinity but it’s her stellar acting that has won the heart of the masses.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star’s vocal talents and melodious voice have also gotten a nod from the admirers.
However, this time around Hira has failed to mesmerize the audience and her singing talent has amassed an overwhelming critique.
View this post on Instagram
Singing her heart out, the Yaqeen ka Safar actor entertained the audience during a concert of Noori and sang ”Yara Neend Aye Na” along with the multi-talented singer.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 32-year-old star's singing video drew widespread trolling.
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.
Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi 06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity Hira Mani's father, Syeda Farrukh Jamal, has passed away. The sad news about his ...
- US issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid decline in Covid-19 ...07:57 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Sindh eases coronavirus restrictions for weddings, markets07:37 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Free Fire Campus Challenge06:52 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of four Kashmiris by Indian ...06:41 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Gang involved in raping, filming teenage girls busted in Rawalpindi06:08 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Hira Mani gets trolled for singing at concert (VIDEO)04:19 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime friend09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding invite leaked ...05:06 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021