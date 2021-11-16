Hira Mani gets trolled for singing at concert (VIDEO)

04:19 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Hira Mani gets trolled for singing at concert (VIDEO)
Share

The Dobol star Hira Mani is a gorgeous addition to Pakistan’s entertainment vicinity but it’s her stellar acting that has won the heart of the masses.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star’s vocal talents and melodious voice have also gotten a nod from the admirers.

However, this time around Hira has failed to mesmerize the audience and her singing talent has amassed an overwhelming critique.

Singing her heart out, the Yaqeen ka Safar actor entertained the audience during a concert of Noori and sang ”Yara Neend Aye Na” along with the multi-talented singer.

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 32-year-old star's singing video drew widespread trolling. 

On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Mein Hari Piya.

