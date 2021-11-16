Mathira spills the beans about her bitter marriage

Mathira spills the beans about her bitter marriage
The bold and beautiful media personality Mathira is a force to reckon with owing to her confidence, boldness, and her exuberant persona.

Continuing to shatter stereotypes, Mathira with a public image of shattering stereotypes has this time not shied away from remarking on her bitter married life.

In her recent appearance in the show Aaj Key Mehman, she spilled the beans regarding her marital life after her divorce, Talking about her abusive marital life, she shared: “If a relationship is abusive, it will remain abusive, if a man hit you once, he will hit you twice 

Delving into details, she confessed that she gave her sweat and blood to ensure the success of her relationship. Despite her background, she indulged in the house chores and went an extra mile for her husband's comfort.

Remarking on the animosity between mothers-in-law and daughter-in-law, she maintained that MIL should eliminate their insecurities since the children can never leave mothers.

Earlier, the former VJ was in the headlines after she posted a story on her Instagram handle, revealing that she and her ex-husband got separated in a friendly manner.

Mathira tied the knot with a Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. On 4th September 2014 couple welcomed a baby boy named Aahil Rizvi.

However, in 2018, Mathira formally announced the news of her divorce on social media accounts.

