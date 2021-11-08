Mathira is artificial from top to bottom, says Hareem Shah

TikTok star Hareem Shah has surely emerged as the queen of controversies given the plethora of scandals, bold video and now a seemingly ugly dispute with Mathira.

Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades but this time around, she reveals her feisty persona as she gives a befitting reply to Mathira.

Hareem's clap back comes after major dwelling and her wrath directed towards Mathira is due to her recent appearance where Mathira was confused regarding Shah's massive popularity.

Turning to Instagram, the TikTok queen did not hold back as she highlighted the social media sensation's obscene advertisements and other projects regulating around bold scripts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

"Artificial boobs artificial lipes artificial buttocks khud ko daikh phila phir mujhe nazar rakh fazool boundi ouraat @real_mathira Go to hell", Shah captioned

Previously, Hareem caused a furore on the internet as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.