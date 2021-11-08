Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony
Share
Congratulations are in order for Zara Tareen and American-Pakistani actor Faran Tahir who have tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
Keeping the celebration intimate, the stunning couple were all smiles as they sealed the deal in Lahore surrounded by family and friends.
Dressed in red bridal galore, Zara made a gorgeous beaming bride as she and the groom danced their heart out alongside the guests.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Born in Los Angeles, California, Tahir has acted in several Hollywood movies such as Star Trek (2009), Elysium (2013) and Escape Plan (2013).
On the other hand, Zara was last seen in the drama serial Mushk and Dhoop Ki Dewar (2021).
Earlier, Zara was spotted all dolled up in her Mehndi outfit as she smilingly posed ear to ear with husband-to-be.
Hira Tareen posts no-makeup selfie after getting ... 02:31 PM | 20 May, 2019
KARACHI - Recently the Pakistani popular star Hania Aamir had shared a heartfelt post about her struggles with acne and ...
- PNS TUGHRIL: Pakistan Navy commissions advanced warship in China06:11 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
-
- OIC special envoy arrives in Pakistan, vows to support Kashmiris05:47 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup: India face Namibia in the last Super 12s match05:36 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Taliban renames all military corps in Afghanistan05:25 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Mathira is artificial from top to bottom, says Hareem Shah04:46 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- PISA 2021 - Celebrities dance their heart out on Sajjad Ali's song04:20 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021