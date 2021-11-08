Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony
Congratulations are in order for Zara Tareen and American-Pakistani actor Faran Tahir who have tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Keeping the celebration intimate, the stunning couple were all smiles as they sealed the deal in Lahore surrounded by family and friends.

Dressed in red bridal galore, Zara made a gorgeous beaming bride as she and the groom danced their heart out alongside the guests.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Tahir has acted in several Hollywood movies such as Star Trek (2009), Elysium (2013) and Escape Plan (2013).

On the other hand, Zara was last seen in the drama serial  Mushk and Dhoop Ki Dewar (2021).

Earlier, Zara was spotted all dolled up in her Mehndi outfit as she smilingly posed ear to ear with husband-to-be.

