Taliban renames all military corps in Afghanistan

05:25 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Taliban renames all military corps in Afghanistan
KABUL – The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has changed the name of all military corps months after toppling the West-backed Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Reports said that the defense ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has issued directives in this regard. The new names of the military corps are as follow;

313 Central Corps (Kabul)

209 Al-Fatha corps (Mazar-e-Sharif)

217 Omari corps (Kunduz)

205 Al-Badr corps (Kandahar)

201 Khalid Bin Walid corps (Laghman)

203 Mansoori corps (Gardez)

207 Al-Farooq corps (Herat)

215 Azm crops (Helmand)

Earlier, acting minister of defense Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid announced to established an Islamic military, adding that troops will be equipped with modern weapons in order to ensure the protection of national borders and interests.

Adnan Sami honoured with Indian national award
06:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2021

