Taliban renames all military corps in Afghanistan
Share
KABUL – The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has changed the name of all military corps months after toppling the West-backed Ashraf Ghani’s government.
Reports said that the defense ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has issued directives in this regard. The new names of the military corps are as follow;
313 Central Corps (Kabul)
209 Al-Fatha corps (Mazar-e-Sharif)
217 Omari corps (Kunduz)
205 Al-Badr corps (Kandahar)
201 Khalid Bin Walid corps (Laghman)
203 Mansoori corps (Gardez)
207 Al-Farooq corps (Herat)
215 Azm crops (Helmand)
Earlier, acting minister of defense Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid announced to established an Islamic military, adding that troops will be equipped with modern weapons in order to ensure the protection of national borders and interests.
Afghan Taliban start building their own air force 12:35 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
KABUL — Weeks after taking control of the country from the occupying foreign forces, the Afghan Taliban are now ...
- PNS TUGHRIL: Pakistan Navy commissions advanced warship in China06:11 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
-
- OIC special envoy arrives in Pakistan, vows to support Kashmiris05:47 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup: India face Namibia in the last Super 12s match05:36 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Taliban renames all military corps in Afghanistan05:25 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Zara Tareen and Faran Tahir tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:57 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- Mathira is artificial from top to bottom, says Hareem Shah04:46 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- PISA 2021 - Celebrities dance their heart out on Sajjad Ali's song04:20 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021