Gang involved in raping, filming teenage girls busted in Rawalpindi

06:08 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Gang involved in raping, filming teenage girls busted in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested four people including two officials of Punjab Police for raping two teenage girls and filming their videos in Rawalpindi.

The FIA’s cybercrime cell took the action on a complaint filed by the victims.

A victim told investigators that one of the suspects called and asked her to meet, adding that she went to meet him along with her friend.

She said that the suspect took them to a house of his friend named Adnan after picking them in a car. The girl narrated that the accomplices of the main suspect also came to house where they raped them.

The victim said that two of the main suspect’s friends were wearing uniform of the Punjab Police.

She said that the suspect, subsequently, started blackmailing them by sending the objectionable videos of the incident and demanded Rs500,000 in exchange for not sharing them on social media.

She further said that the two policemen had also demanded Rs50,000 from her.  

