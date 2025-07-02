How much cheaper are Imported Cars in 2025 after New Duty Cuts?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government introduced major changes to import duty structure for vehicles in fiscal year 2025. As per the revised policy, the government offers tax relief across several vehicle categories, especially for imported cars.

If you import a 1000cc non-hybrid vehicle priced somewhere around Rs2.5-3 million, the revised duty structure for FY2025 will result in noticeable savings compared to the previous fiscal year. Previosuly, the total tax and duty incidence on such a car was around 174pc, bringing total landed cost to around Rs. 7.67 million.

With updated 2025 rates, where duty incidence has been reduced to 165pc, the total landed cost comes down, which means direct saving of about Rs2lac-2.5 lac. The reduction mainly stems from a drop in Additional Customs Duty and a 5% cut in Regulatory Duty on vehicles.