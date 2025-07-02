Violators to face CNIC blocking, license cancellation as new traffic laws in place

KARACHI – In a decisive move to curb traffic violations and enhance road safety, the Sindh government has approved a set of stringent new traffic regulations.

These laws target habitual offenders and aim to modernize traffic management across the province, especially in Karachi.

Under the new measures, traffic violators may now face cancellation of their driving licenses and even the blocking of their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) if they repeatedly break traffic laws.

The government is also increasing penalties, with fines rising from the current Rs5,000 to up to Rs250,000, depending on the severity of the offense.

The reforms were confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, who stated that the Sindh cabinet has officially approved these regulations.

Under these regulations, traffic courts will be established in Karachi, he said, adding that these courts will provide a legal forum for citizens to contest traffic fines.

Highlighting the consequences for non-compliance, IGP Memon explained:

If a fine is not paid within 21 days, the amount will be doubled. After 90 days, the violator’s driving license will be cancelled.

If the fine remains unpaid after 180 days, their CNIC will be blocked, he said.

Furthermore, in cases where traffic violations pose a threat to life, penalties may be increased tenfold.

As part of a broader reform, Sindh is also moving toward a fully digital traffic management system to ensure greater transparency and enforcement.